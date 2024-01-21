ARAW (ARAW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.04 Billion

ARAW (ARAW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $197,759.51 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 1.02313782 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $142,587.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

