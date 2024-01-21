Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $90.82 million and $1.47 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00080036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00027025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00023444 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001465 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

