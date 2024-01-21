Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.