Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 165,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.