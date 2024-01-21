Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Invests $18.09 Million in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 689,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,086,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 6.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

