Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

