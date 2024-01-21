Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

CGGR traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $28.58. 1,261,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,406. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

