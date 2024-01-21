Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Has $2.30 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.2% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.19. The company had a trading volume of 102,260,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,578,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $674.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

