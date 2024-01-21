Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. 20,561,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,915,774. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

