Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,101. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52 week low of $75.67 and a 52 week high of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

