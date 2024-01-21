Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $5 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $347.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

