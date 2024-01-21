Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

ASPU stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.