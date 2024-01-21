Asset Management Resources LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 81,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.53. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.74.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

