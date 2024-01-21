Asset Management Resources LLC Purchases 1,983 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Management Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.3% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. 20,561,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,915,774. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

