Asset Management Resources LLC Trims Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Asset Management Resources LLC decreased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 298.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. 63,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,297. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.