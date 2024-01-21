ATB Capital Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.14.

TSE:CPG opened at C$8.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.23. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$11.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2706553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,626 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.66. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,626 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.66. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. Insiders bought a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

