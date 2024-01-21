ATB Capital Cuts InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$3.75

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.39. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$46.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.30 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 25.63%. Analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.4718876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

