Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.36. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

