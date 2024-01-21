Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.41.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $1,485,028.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,826,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $1,485,028.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,826,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,570 shares of company stock valued at $65,385,105. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $242.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $249.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

