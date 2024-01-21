Audius Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $228.89 million and approximately $17.65 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,227,735,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,308,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

