AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Down 0.1 %

AutoNation stock opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.90. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in AutoNation by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AutoNation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.