Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $33.35 or 0.00079768 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.23 billion and $317.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00027135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00023409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 434,829,141 coins and its circulating supply is 366,796,231 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.