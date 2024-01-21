Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.20% of Axcelis Technologies worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.64. The stock had a trading volume of 815,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.75. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.34 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.