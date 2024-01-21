Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Holdings Cut by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Azenta worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 354.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,493,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $93,360,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. 293,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,516. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -374.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

