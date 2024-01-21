Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

Get Azenta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZTA

Azenta Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -374.48 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $67.46.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Azenta by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $93,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.