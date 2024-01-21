Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.07 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $185.34 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002737 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000584 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022583 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005759 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $2,503,614.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars.

