Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 169.6% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 188,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 118,316 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,911,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,863 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,750,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

