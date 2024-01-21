Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Bank First from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

BFC stock opened at $89.80 on Thursday. Bank First has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $930.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank First’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu purchased 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 145.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

