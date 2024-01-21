Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $32.22. 49,493,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,424,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $254.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

