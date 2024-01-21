Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank OZK Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

