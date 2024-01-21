Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bank OZK Stock Performance
Bank OZK stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OZK
Institutional Trading of Bank OZK
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.