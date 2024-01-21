Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.