Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Shares of OZK opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

