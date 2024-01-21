Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank OZK Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

