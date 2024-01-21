Barclays Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $70.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.74.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

