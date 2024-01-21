Barclays Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$53.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.00.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$52.08 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$58.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.84.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.2033898 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,657.14%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

