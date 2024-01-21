Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

