Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.55.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$20.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.24. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$19.04 and a 52 week high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 524.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,350.00%.

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 108,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$2,156,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

