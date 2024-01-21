Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

BASFY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Basf alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Basf

Basf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.