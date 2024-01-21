BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,506 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.
BCE Price Performance
NYSE BCE opened at $41.68 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.62.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.46%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
