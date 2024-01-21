Becker’s (TSE:BEK) Plans None Dividend of $1.00

Becker’s (TSE:BEK – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Becker’s Stock Performance

Becker’s has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.98.

Get Becker's alerts:

Becker’s (TSE:BEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.75 million during the quarter.

Becker’s Company Profile

The Becker Milk Company Limited owns and manages retail commercial properties. The Company’s properties are located in Metro Toronto and other areas of Southern Ontario. Most of the properties are single store sites with a few multi store plazas. The Company has leased to third parties over 80 retail stores and approximately three residential sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becker's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becker's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.