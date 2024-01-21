BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.85.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

