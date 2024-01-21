Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Decreased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 1.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Best Buy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

