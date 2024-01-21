Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

