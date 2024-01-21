Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.400–0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $196.3 million-$196.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.2 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.320–0.300 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

BGFV opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 2.49.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 312.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 142,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

