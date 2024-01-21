Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) versus Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Head to Head Contrast

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and Bimini Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peakstone Realty Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Peakstone Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.45%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peakstone Realty Trust -283.32% -49.14% -23.84% Bimini Capital Management -86.37% -86.05% -11.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peakstone Realty Trust $416.48 million 1.35 -$401.85 million N/A N/A Bimini Capital Management $14.02 million 0.72 -$19.82 million ($1.08) -0.93

Bimini Capital Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust.

Summary

Peakstone Realty Trust beats Bimini Capital Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peakstone Realty Trust



Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

About Bimini Capital Management



Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

