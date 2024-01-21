BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $13.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,978,000 after purchasing an additional 302,270 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

