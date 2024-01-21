biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) PT Lowered to $9.00

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

BTMD opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. biote has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $285.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.62.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). biote had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that biote will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in biote by 1,428.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in biote by 9,887.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in biote in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in biote during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

