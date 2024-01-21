Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$9.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.90.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$4.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.77 and a 12-month high of C$9.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

