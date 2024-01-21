Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Releases Earnings Results

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $407.65 million during the quarter. Birkenstock updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIRK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.51.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

