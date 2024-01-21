Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $15.83 million and $38,371.68 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00133561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00023500 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

